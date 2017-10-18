Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Former AG to Trump: You crossed the line
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Former AG to Trump: You crossed the line
Former Attorney General Eric Holder defends his comments on President Trump, following Trump's criticism on Barack Obama's handling of fallen troops.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Former AG to Trump: You crossed the line
Jimmy Carter's 32-year passion to build homes
A Day For Refugees: #WithRefugees
Steve Harvey mentors young men at camp
Survivors of Hurricane Maria desperately need aid
Small Georgia business produces huge profit
George Clooney lends his voice to fight famine
Model Petra Nemcova rebuilds schools
Andrew Zimmern uses past addiction to inspire new hope
The power of the human spirit
Wildlife filmmaker gets close encounter
Golfing where the scenery upstages the game
The beautiful wildlife of the Galapagos
Play with elephants at this treetop paradise
Duck de Chine: Beijing's best Peking duck?
Four Seasons florist Jeff Leatham
See More
Former AG to Trump: You crossed the line
The Lead
Former Attorney General Eric Holder defends his comments on President Trump, following Trump's criticism on Barack Obama's handling of fallen troops.
Source: CNN