Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Ted Cruz makes pitch for tax cuts

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Ted Cruz makes pitch for tax cuts

At a CNN town hall debate, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas defended the Republican's tax plan, and called to lower taxes.
Source: CNN

President Trump's tax reform (15 Videos)

See More

Ted Cruz makes pitch for tax cuts

At a CNN town hall debate, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas defended the Republican's tax plan, and called to lower taxes.
Source: CNN