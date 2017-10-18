Breaking News
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) tells Attorney General Jeff Sessions he fears the Trump administration is using executive privilege to "stonewall" Congress on getting answers on important questions.
Senator fears Trump admin stonewalls congress
