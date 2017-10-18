Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Gold Star dad: Trump's words misconstrued
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Gold Star dad: Trump's words misconstrued
Gold Star family members Craig Gross and Ryan Manion talk about their experiences with how Presidents Bush, Obama and Trump have handled honoring families of fallen soldiers.
Source: CNN
Trump's comments about the military (19 Videos)
Gold Star dad: Trump's words misconstrued
Trump: Ask Kelly if Obama called about son
Trump: Obama didn't call slain troops' families
Gen. Hayden: Trump threw predecessors under bus
Donald Trump questions if McCain is a war hero
Trump: We produce a special class of heroes
Trump ignores query on transgender troops ban
President Trump honors fallen heroes
Congress reaction brings SEAL's widow to tears
Trump makes rare comments on war in Iraq
Trump: Vets who commit suicide 'can't handle it'
Trump accuses Gold Star family of attacking him
Trump to Khizr Khan: 'I've made a lot of sacrifices'
Trump rips four-star general
How Donald Trump talks about veterans
Wilson: Trump didn't know killed soldier's name
Lawmaker infuriated over Trump's call to widow
Cooper: Trump turned deaths into own gain
Lt. general: Trump's Obama comment 'shameful'
See More
Gold Star dad: Trump's words misconstrued
New Day
Gold Star family members Craig Gross and Ryan Manion talk about their experiences with how Presidents Bush, Obama and Trump have handled honoring families of fallen soldiers.
Source: CNN