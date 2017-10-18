Breaking News

    Lawmaker: Trump told soldier's widow 'he knew what he signed up for'

President Trump called the families of troops who lost their lives in the Niger raid. Congresswoman Frederica Wilson says he told the widow of Sergeant La David Johnson, "He knew what he signed up for." She talks to CNN's Don Lemon about the call.
