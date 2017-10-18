Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the Metropolitan Police Department command centre in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 4, 2017. President Donald Trump was in Las Vegas to meet shooting victims and first responders, as investigators question the girlfriend of gunman Stephen Paddock for clues to what drove him to mass murder. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the Metropolitan Police Department command centre in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 4, 2017. President Donald Trump was in Las Vegas to meet shooting victims and first responders, as investigators question the girlfriend of gunman Stephen Paddock for clues to what drove him to mass murder. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    White House: Trump sent dead soldier's dad $25K

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

White House: Trump sent dead soldier's dad $25K

President Trump promised the father of fallen Army Sgt. Dillon Baldridge $25,000 when he called him a few weeks after his son died in Afghanistan in mid-June, according to The Washington Post. A White House official says the $25,000 check to the family of Baldridge was sent October 18.
Source: CNN

Trump's comments about the military (21 Videos)

See More

White House: Trump sent dead soldier's dad $25K

Situation Room

President Trump promised the father of fallen Army Sgt. Dillon Baldridge $25,000 when he called him a few weeks after his son died in Afghanistan in mid-June, according to The Washington Post. A White House official says the $25,000 check to the family of Baldridge was sent October 18.
Source: CNN