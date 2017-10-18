White House: Trump sent dead soldier's dad $25K

President Trump promised the father of fallen Army Sgt. Dillon Baldridge $25,000 when he called him a few weeks after his son died in Afghanistan in mid-June, according to The Washington Post. A White House official says the $25,000 check to the family of Baldridge was sent October 18.
President Trump promised the father of fallen Army Sgt. Dillon Baldridge $25,000 when he called him a few weeks after his son died in Afghanistan in mid-June, according to The Washington Post. A White House official says the $25,000 check to the family of Baldridge was sent October 18.