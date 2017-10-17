Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump heritage foundation
trump heritage foundation

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Freedom is a gift from God

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Freedom is a gift from God

President Donald Trump gives remarks to The Heritage Foundation in Washington.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (15 Videos)

See More

Trump: Freedom is a gift from God

President Donald Trump gives remarks to The Heritage Foundation in Washington.
Source: CNN