Trump: Good relationships with every country
Trump: Good relationships with every country
President Donald Trump and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras give joint remarks after meeting at the White House.
Trump: Good relationships with every country
What does Trump's move on Iran deal mean?
Tillerson: Mend, don't end, Iran deal
Trump: US will quit Iran deal without Congress
Trump vows to keep pressure on North Korea
Tillerson touts Trump work on NATO, N. Korea
The times Donald Trump bashed the UN
Haley: If we have to, N. Korea will be 'destroyed'
'America first' Trump makes debut at UN
Trump: The US has done well since Election Day
Trump's weeks of bluster on North Korea
Trump: Good chance for Middle East peace
US rips China after N. Korean missile test
US to renegotiate free trade with S. Korea
Trump: We will handle North Korea
US aiming to cut its trade deficit with Mexico
Trump: Putin would've liked Hillary more
Things Trump has said about Putin
Trump pushes China to confront North Korea
Trump's foreign policy: One thing to know
Trump calls North Korea a 'menace'
