Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Pentagon launches review of Niger ambush
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Pentagon launches review of Niger ambush
The Defense Department is conducting an initial review of the mission in Niger and the ambush by 50 ISIS-affiliated fighters that left four US soldiers dead and two wounded.
Source: CNN
Niger ambush (5 Videos)
Pentagon launches review of Niger ambush
Lt. General: Trump's Obama comment 'shameful'
Green Beret's brother: Trump's call 'an honor'
Trump: Obama didn't call slain troops' families
Fallen Green Beret laid to rest
US soldier possibly taken alive, killed by ISIS
See More
Pentagon launches review of Niger ambush
The Lead
The Defense Department is conducting an initial review of the mission in Niger and the ambush by 50 ISIS-affiliated fighters that left four US soldiers dead and two wounded.
Source: CNN