Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    McCain reacts to Trump comment on Kelly's son

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

McCain reacts to Trump comment on Kelly's son

Senator John McCain (R-AZ) responds to President Donald Trump's claim that past presidents didn't always call families of slain service members.
Source: CNN

John McCain (15 Videos)

See More

McCain reacts to Trump comment on Kelly's son

Newsroom

Senator John McCain (R-AZ) responds to President Donald Trump's claim that past presidents didn't always call families of slain service members.
Source: CNN