Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Lt. General: Trump's Obama comment 'shameful'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Lt. General: Trump's Obama comment 'shameful'

Retired Lieutenant General and CNN Contributor Mark Hertling says President Trump's false assertion that President Obama didn't call families of fallen troops is "shameful."
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (15 Videos)

See More

Lt. General: Trump's Obama comment 'shameful'

New Day

Retired Lieutenant General and CNN Contributor Mark Hertling says President Trump's false assertion that President Obama didn't call families of fallen troops is "shameful."
Source: CNN