Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Green Beret's brother: Trump's call 'an honor'
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Green Beret's brother: Trump's call 'an honor'
The brother of Staff Sergeant Dustin Wright, a Green Beret killed by ISIS in Niger, says it will be an honor to receive a call from the President of the United States.
Source: CNN
In the line of duty (11 Videos)
Green Beret's brother: Trump's call 'an honor'
Fallen Green Beret laid to rest
US soldier possibly taken alive, killed by ISIS
Search for suspect who shot, killed officer
Trump honors widow of fallen Navy SEAL
U.S. soldier killed in Afghanistan
Officer predicts own shooting, dies
Boy salutes 'hero' father killed in the line of duty
Officer jumps in front of moving train to save man
Shots fired at officer and passenger during pursuit
Officer beaten on cam, doesn't shoot
Officer nearly crushed by her own patrol car
See More
Green Beret's brother: Trump's call 'an honor'
New Day
The brother of Staff Sergeant Dustin Wright, a Green Beret killed by ISIS in Niger, says it will be an honor to receive a call from the President of the United States.
Source: CNN