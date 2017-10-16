Breaking News

President Donald Trump (R) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) talk to reporters in the Rose Garden following a lunch meeting at the White House October 16, 2017 in Washington, DC.
President Donald Trump (R) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) talk to reporters in the Rose Garden following a lunch meeting at the White House October 16, 2017 in Washington, DC.

    Trump: Cuba 'responsible' for diplomat attacks

Trump: Cuba 'responsible' for diplomat attacks

President Trump said that he believes the Cuban government is responsible for alleged sonic attacks on US diplomats in the country.
