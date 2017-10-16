Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump: Cuba 'responsible' for diplomat attacks
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump: Cuba 'responsible' for diplomat attacks
President Trump said that he believes the Cuban government is responsible for alleged sonic attacks on US diplomats in the country.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Trump: Cuba 'responsible' for diplomat attacks
The beautiful wildlife of the Galapagos
Play with elephants at this treetop paradise
Wildlife filmmaker gets close encounter
Duck de Chine: Beijing's best Peking duck?
Golfing where the scenery upstages the game
Four Seasons florist Jeff Leatham
Tasting a $500 bottle of wine
Has food ever looked this good?
History meets luxury in Oman
Niu Ba Ba: World's most expensive beef noodles
Top destinations for art lovers in Beijing
What defines Taiwanese cuisine?
Luxury vacationing ...Texas-style
In Seoul, the ultimate gentleman's retreat
Architecture tour of Seattle with Tom Kundig
See More
Trump: Cuba 'responsible' for diplomat attacks
President Trump said that he believes the Cuban government is responsible for alleged sonic attacks on US diplomats in the country.
Source: CNN