Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump: I'd like to see Russia probe end
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump: I'd like to see Russia probe end
President Donald Trump says that speculations of Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election were democrats' excuse for losing.
Source: CNN
Russia investigation (12 Videos)
Trump: I'd like to see Russia probe end
Intel chairman: Issue of collusion still open
Sen. Burr: Our involvement in Comey firing done
Clapper praises bipartisanship in Russia probe
Clinton: Russia hacking bigger than Watergate
12 times Trump, aides denied Russian collusion
Manafort's journey to center of Mueller investigation
The man in charge of the Russia investigation
Kislyak downplays Trump relationship
Things Trump has said about Putin
Lavrov says Trump may have met Putin more than three times
Mueller to White House: Preserve meeting documents
Can President Trump pardon himself?
See More
Trump: I'd like to see Russia probe end
President Donald Trump says that speculations of Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election were democrats' excuse for losing.
Source: CNN