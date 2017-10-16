Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Report: Russians learned from 'House of Cards'
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Report: Russians learned from 'House of Cards'
Yahoo reported that a Russian "troll factory" had agents watch Netflix's "House of Cards" to learn to craft messages to persuade Americans.
Source: CNN
Top News (15 Videos)
Report: Russians learned from 'House of Cards'
Trump: No such thing as Obamacare anymore
Inside AirAsia flight as it dropped 20,000 feet
Puerto Rico struggles to find drinking water
Explosion rocks oil rig in Louisiana
British actress accuses Weinstein of rape
Ophelia races toward Ireland
Trump camp subpoenaed over assault allegations
Trump's remarks on Iran nuclear deal draw ire
Collins on Trump: 'Twitter war' not 'productive'
At least 276 dead in Mogadishu bombings
Hillary Clinton: Putin isn't done
Tillerson: Mend, don't end, Iran deal
FCC commissioner speaks out on Trump tweet
8-year-old girl dies after fall on cruise ship
See More
Report: Russians learned from 'House of Cards'
Yahoo reported that a Russian "troll factory" had agents watch Netflix's "House of Cards" to learn to craft messages to persuade Americans.
Source: CNN