Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump puerto rico tough_00000408
trump puerto rico tough_00000408

    JUST WATCHED

    Donald Trump's continued denials of Russian collusion

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Donald Trump's continued denials of Russian collusion

In the face of ongoing scrutiny over interference in the 2016 election, Donald Trump has strongly denied any ties or collusion with Russia.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and Russia (16 Videos)

See More

Donald Trump's continued denials of Russian collusion

In the face of ongoing scrutiny over interference in the 2016 election, Donald Trump has strongly denied any ties or collusion with Russia.
Source: CNN