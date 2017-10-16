Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump puerto rico tough_00000408
trump puerto rico tough_00000408

    JUST WATCHED

    Six times Donald Trump denied collusion

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Six times Donald Trump denied collusion

In the face of ongoing scrutiny over interference in the 2016 election, Donald Trump has strongly denied any ties or collusion with Russia.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Six times Donald Trump denied collusion

In the face of ongoing scrutiny over interference in the 2016 election, Donald Trump has strongly denied any ties or collusion with Russia.
Source: CNN