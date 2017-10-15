Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
'SNL' mocks Pence NFL walkout
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
'SNL' mocks Pence NFL walkout
"Saturday Night Live" mocked Vice President Mike Pence's walkout at an NFL game last weekend after players kneeled during the National Anthem.
Source: CNN
Money and Entertainment (15 Videos)
'SNL' mocks Pence NFL walkout
Colbert to President Trump: Please resign
Fallon suggests product to stop Trump leaks
Brad Pitt contemplates life with Colbert
Samantha Bee on press freedom and Trump
Elon Musk's Boring Company releases slick video
Ellen forgets Katy Perry was married
Kimmel puts Trump's shared intel into rap terms
'SNL': Nothing matters anymore
'Spicey' returns to 'SNL'
Fallon, Colbert and Kimmel mock Trump's speech
'Last Man Standing' axed, conservatives irate
'The Circle' director on a world without privacy
John Oliver blasts Trump for Comey firing
Heineken ad attempts to bridge divides
Adele was discovered on Myspace
See More
'SNL' mocks Pence NFL walkout
"Saturday Night Live" mocked Vice President Mike Pence's walkout at an NFL game last weekend after players kneeled during the National Anthem.
Source: CNN