Travel Pool material of President Trump motorcading to and from his golf outing today, plus a read-out from Sen. Rand Paul Note from the travel pool producer: President Trump and Sen. Paul stayed in the SUV for a few minutes before disembarking. After that, the senator gave a brief readout of their time together (on-camera). He said they discussed tax reform and health care (Paul also praised the president's golf game).
    Rand Paul says Trump beat him at golf

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) told reporters President Donald Trump emerged the victor from their golf outing, and tax reform was a topic of discussion.
