Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

puerto rico water superfund orig me_00000000
puerto rico water superfund orig me_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Puerto Ricans given water from hazardous site

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Puerto Ricans given water from hazardous site

In Dorado, Puerto Rico, the city is offering desperate residents water from an area contaminated with industrial chemicals
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Puerto Ricans given water from hazardous site

In Dorado, Puerto Rico, the city is offering desperate residents water from an area contaminated with industrial chemicals
Source: CNN