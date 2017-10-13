Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump speaks at Values Voter Summit (full)

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump speaks at Values Voter Summit (full)

President Trump gives remarks at the Values Voter Summit in Washington.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (15 Videos)

See More

Trump speaks at Values Voter Summit (full)

Newsroom

President Trump gives remarks at the Values Voter Summit in Washington.
Source: CNN