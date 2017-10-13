Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: We're saying 'Merry Christmas' again

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: We're saying 'Merry Christmas' again

President Trump addresses the Values Voter Summit, claiming that his administration is bringing back the phrase "Merry Christmas."
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (15 Videos)

See More

Trump: We're saying 'Merry Christmas' again

Newsroom

President Trump addresses the Values Voter Summit, claiming that his administration is bringing back the phrase "Merry Christmas."
Source: CNN