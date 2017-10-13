Breaking News
Trump's flag ceremony joke sparks debate
Trump's flag ceremony joke sparks debate
CNN's Don Lemon speaks with political commentators Ben Ferguson and Keith Boykin about President Donald Trump making a joke on live TV during the playing of "Retreat."
Source: CNN
