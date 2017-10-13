Breaking News
Reince Priebus interviewed by special counsel
Reince Priebus interviewed by special counsel
Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus was interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller's team as part of the Russia probe, according to a statement from Priebus' attorney.
Source: CNN
Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus was interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller's team as part of the Russia probe, according to a statement from Priebus' attorney.
