Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

cuba us diplomats recalled pkg oppmann _00023322
cuba us diplomats recalled pkg oppmann _00023322

    JUST WATCHED

    Hear the audio from Cuba's sonic attacks

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Hear the audio from Cuba's sonic attacks

The Associated Press obtained recording of the sound that some US diplomats claim to have heard in Cuba as part of sonic attacks.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Hear the audio from Cuba's sonic attacks

The Associated Press obtained recording of the sound that some US diplomats claim to have heard in Cuba as part of sonic attacks.
Source: CNN