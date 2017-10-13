Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Is this audio injuring US staff in Cuba?
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Is this audio injuring US staff in Cuba?
The Associated Press obtained recording of the sound that some US diplomats claim to have heard in Cuba as part of sonic attacks.
Source: CNN
Relations with Cuba (15 Videos)
Is this audio injuring US staff in Cuba?
US: More victims of sonic weapon in Cuba
State Department pulls employees out of Cuba
'Wet foot, dry foot' policy: one thing to know
Headed to Cuba? What you need to know
US diplomats hit with possible acoustic attack
Cuban immigration policy ends
First U.S.-to-Cuba cruise in decades sets sail
John Kerry: Carnival needs to not discriminate
Cuban kids discuss Obama visit
Cuba may ease ban on Cuban-born travelers
Drone captures views of long-forbidden island
What does Cuba look like today?
U.S. & Cuba's complicated history in 2 mins
Obama and first lady dance the tango
See More
Is this audio injuring US staff in Cuba?
The Associated Press obtained recording of the sound that some US diplomats claim to have heard in Cuba as part of sonic attacks.
Source: CNN