Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump threatens media for critical coverage
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump threatens media for critical coverage
President Trump issued a warning to independent media via Twitter, threatening to challenge the licenses of news agencies that print unflattering coverage about him.
Source: CNN
Donald Trump and the media (15 Videos)
Trump threatens media for critical coverage
Trump: No politician has been treated worse
Trump resumes attacks on MSNBC hosts
Bernstein: Trump's anti-CNN tweet disturbing
GOP lawmaker: Trump's tweets are concerning
ESPN suspends host Jemele Hill
Trump posts anti-CNN video on Twitter
NYT: Trump said reporters should be imprisoned
Panelists clash over Trump's anti-CNN tweet
Reporter: Trump mocked colleague; Joe laughed
Sen. Ben Sasse: Stop weaponizing distrust
MSNBC hosts: Trump used tabloid to threaten us
Trump keeps up attacks on media, preps for G20
Reporter fires back on 'fake news' attack
Ben Stein: Media doing to Trump what it did to Nixon
See More
Trump threatens media for critical coverage
New Day
President Trump issued a warning to independent media via Twitter, threatening to challenge the licenses of news agencies that print unflattering coverage about him.
Source: CNN