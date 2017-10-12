Breaking News

nydia velazquez 10122017
    Rep.: Tweets kick Puerto Rico when it's down

Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-NY) reacted to President Trump's tweets that said FEMA can't stay in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico "forever."
