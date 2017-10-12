Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

John Kelly control Trump tweets sot_00000000
John Kelly control Trump tweets sot_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Kelly: My job isn't to control Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Kelly: My job isn't to control Trump

President Trump's Chief of Staff John Kelly discusses Trump's use of Twitter at the White House press briefing.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Kelly: My job isn't to control Trump

President Trump's Chief of Staff John Kelly discusses Trump's use of Twitter at the White House press briefing.
Source: CNN