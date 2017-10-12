Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Biden calls Weinstein's actions 'disgusting'
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Biden calls Weinstein's actions 'disgusting'
Former Vice President Joe Biden described Harvey Weinstein's actions as "disgusting and immoral" during a speech at Rutgers University.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Biden calls Weinstein's actions 'disgusting'
Golfing where the scenery upstages the game
The beautiful wildlife of the Galapagos
Play with elephants at this treetop paradise
Tasting a $500 bottle of wine
Has food ever looked this good?
Duck de Chine: Beijing's best Peking duck?
History meets luxury in Oman
Wildlife filmmaker gets close encounter
Meet florist for Four Seasons and Kardashians
Niu Ba Ba: World's most expensive beef noodles
Top destinations for art lovers in Beijing
What defines Taiwanese cuisine?
Luxury vacationing ...Texas-style
In Seoul, the ultimate gentleman's retreat
Architecture tour of Seattle with Tom Kundig
See More
Biden calls Weinstein's actions 'disgusting'
Former Vice President Joe Biden described Harvey Weinstein's actions as "disgusting and immoral" during a speech at Rutgers University.
Source: CNN