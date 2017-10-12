Breaking News

Jared Kushner, son-in-law and senior adviser to US President Donald Trump, looks on during a meeting between Trump and Republican congressional leaders in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 6, 2017. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
    Background check chief: Never seen mistakes like Kushner's

The head of a government bureau responsible for clearing background checks told lawmakers he has "never seen that level of mistakes" when asked about numerous omissions in Jared Kushner's security clearance application.
The head of a government bureau responsible for clearing background checks told lawmakers he has "never seen that level of mistakes" when asked about numerous omissions in Jared Kushner's security clearance application.
