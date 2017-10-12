Background check chief: Never seen mistakes like Kushner's
The head of a government bureau responsible for clearing background checks told lawmakers he has "never seen that level of mistakes" when asked about numerous omissions in Jared Kushner's security clearance application.
Background check chief: Never seen mistakes like Kushner's
The head of a government bureau responsible for clearing background checks told lawmakers he has "never seen that level of mistakes" when asked about numerous omissions in Jared Kushner's security clearance application.