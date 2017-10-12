Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump wrong on Bob Corker and Iran Deal

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump wrong on Bob Corker and Iran Deal

Jake Tapper on President Trump's recent tweet claiming that Sen. Bob Corker is 'largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal.' More at FactCheck.org
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump wrong on Bob Corker and Iran Deal

Jake Tapper on President Trump's recent tweet claiming that Sen. Bob Corker is 'largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal.' More at FactCheck.org
Source: CNN