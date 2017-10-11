Sources: Kelly aide likely pick to lead DHS

Breaking News

Kirstjen Nielsen, John Kelly's principal deputy chief of staff, is expected to be named secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, sources tell CNN.
Kirstjen Nielsen, John Kelly's principal deputy chief of staff, is expected to be named secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, sources tell CNN.
