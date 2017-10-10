Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
White House calls Trump's IQ comment a joke
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
White House calls Trump's IQ comment a joke
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says President Donald Trump was joking when he told reporters he has a higher IQ than Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (9 Videos)
White House calls Trump's IQ comment a joke
This actress turned into a knife maker
NYC tap water is used to make this
Harlem hatter brings past to life
Inside New York's oldest bookstore
Meet one of the last typewriter repairmen
This former furniture shop now makes guitars
Swimming in the 'mouth of hell'
Paddle through Florida Bay
Capturing the beauty in the murk
See More
White House calls Trump's IQ comment a joke
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says President Donald Trump was joking when he told reporters he has a higher IQ than Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
Source: CNN