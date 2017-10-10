Breaking News

    White House calls Trump's IQ comment a joke

White House calls Trump's IQ comment a joke

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says President Donald Trump was joking when he told reporters he has a higher IQ than Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
