Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Tapper: Assault is wrong, regardless of party
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Tapper: Assault is wrong, regardless of party
CNN's Jake Tapper says that condemnation of sexual assault should not be limited to a partisan issue.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (9 Videos)
Tapper: Assault is wrong, regardless of party
This actress turned into a knife maker
NYC tap water is used to make this
Harlem hatter brings past to life
Inside New York's oldest bookstore
Meet one of the last typewriter repairmen
This former furniture shop now makes guitars
Swimming in the 'mouth of hell'
Paddle through Florida Bay
Capturing the beauty in the murk
See More
Tapper: Assault is wrong, regardless of party
The Lead
CNN's Jake Tapper says that condemnation of sexual assault should not be limited to a partisan issue.
Source: CNN