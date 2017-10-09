Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Vice President Mike Pence, front center, stands during the playing of the national anthem before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Vice President Mike Pence, front center, stands during the playing of the national anthem before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

    JUST WATCHED

    How much did Pence's trip cost taxpayers?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

How much did Pence's trip cost taxpayers?

CNN's Cristina Alesci breaks down the cost of Vice President Mike Pence's trip to an NFL game in Indianapolis which he abruptly left early.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (11 Videos)

See More

How much did Pence's trip cost taxpayers?

Wolf

CNN's Cristina Alesci breaks down the cost of Vice President Mike Pence's trip to an NFL game in Indianapolis which he abruptly left early.
Source: CNN