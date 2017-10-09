Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
How much did Pence's trip cost taxpayers?
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
How much did Pence's trip cost taxpayers?
CNN's
Cristina Alesci
breaks down the cost of Vice President Mike Pence's trip to an NFL game in Indianapolis which he abruptly left early.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (11 Videos)
How much did Pence's trip cost taxpayers?
'How do you hunt a python?'
Creating a safe haven for tigers in India
Swimming in the 'mouth of hell'
Paddle through Florida Bay
Capturing the beauty in the murk
This actress turned into a knife maker
NYC tap water is used to make this
Harlem hatter brings past to life
Inside New York's oldest bookstore
Meet one of the last typewriter repairmen
This former furniture shop now makes guitars
See More
How much did Pence's trip cost taxpayers?
Wolf
CNN's
Cristina Alesci
breaks down the cost of Vice President Mike Pence's trip to an NFL game in Indianapolis which he abruptly left early.
Source: CNN