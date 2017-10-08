Klobuchar drafting bill aimed at social media ads

Senator Amy Klobuchar is drafting a bill that would require social media companies to disclose details about political ad buys. She discusses the need for new legislation; the ongoing investigations into Russian interference; and why it's important to "follow the data" nowadays.
