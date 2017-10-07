Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump on Weinstein: I'm not surprised

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump on Weinstein: I'm not surprised

President Donald Trump comments on his relationship with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and the allegations of sexual harassment against movie producer Harvey Weinstein.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (15 Videos)

See More

Trump on Weinstein: I'm not surprised

Newsroom

President Donald Trump comments on his relationship with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and the allegations of sexual harassment against movie producer Harvey Weinstein.
Source: CNN