Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Starr on Russia probe: I expect indictments
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Starr on Russia probe: I expect indictments
Ken Starr predicts that there will be indictments of foreign nationals as a result of Bob Mueller's investigation into Russian interference with the 2016 election.
Source: CNN
Russia investigation (12 Videos)
Starr on Russia probe: I expect indictments
Intel chairman: Issue of collusion still open
Sen. Burr: Our involvement in Comey firing done
Clapper praises bipartisanship in Russia probe
Clinton: Russia hacking bigger than Watergate
12 times Trump, aides denied Russian collusion
Manafort's journey to center of Mueller investigation
The man in charge of the Russia investigation
Kislyak downplays Trump relationship
Things Trump has said about Putin
Lavrov says Trump may have met Putin more than three times
Mueller to White House: Preserve meeting documents
Can President Trump pardon himself?
See More
Starr on Russia probe: I expect indictments
Smerconish
Ken Starr predicts that there will be indictments of foreign nationals as a result of Bob Mueller's investigation into Russian interference with the 2016 election.
Source: CNN