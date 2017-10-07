Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Ken Starr full interview on 'Smerconish'
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Ken Starr full interview on 'Smerconish'
Former US Solicitor General Ken Starr speaks with Smerconish about the Russia investigation, President Trump, and more.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (10 Videos)
Ken Starr full interview on 'Smerconish'
Swimming in the 'mouth of hell'
Paddle through Florida Bay
Capturing the beauty in the murk
This actress turned into a knife maker
NYC tap water is used to make this
Harlem hatter brings past to life
Inside New York's oldest bookstore
Meet one of the last typewriter repairmen
'How do you hunt a python?'
This former furniture shop now makes guitars
See More
Ken Starr full interview on 'Smerconish'
Smerconish
Former US Solicitor General Ken Starr speaks with Smerconish about the Russia investigation, President Trump, and more.
Source: CNN