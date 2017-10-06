Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump calm before the storm clairfy Sarah Sanders bts_00000000
Trump calm before the storm clairfy Sarah Sanders bts_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Sanders refuses to clarify Trump's comments

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sanders refuses to clarify Trump's comments

White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders refused to clarify what President Trump meant when he said "it's the calm before the storm" following a meeting with top military commanders.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (10 Videos)

See More

Sanders refuses to clarify Trump's comments

Newsroom

White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders refused to clarify what President Trump meant when he said "it's the calm before the storm" following a meeting with top military commanders.
Source: CNN