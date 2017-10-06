Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Sanders refuses to clarify Trump's comments
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Sanders refuses to clarify Trump's comments
White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders refused to clarify what President Trump meant when he
said "it's the calm before the storm"
following a meeting with top military commanders.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (10 Videos)
Sanders refuses to clarify Trump's comments
Swimming in the 'mouth of hell'
Paddle through Florida Bay
Capturing the beauty in the murk
This actress turned into a knife maker
NYC tap water is used to make this
Harlem hatter brings past to life
Inside New York's oldest bookstore
Meet one of the last typewriter repairmen
'How do you hunt a python?'
This former furniture shop now makes guitars
See More
Sanders refuses to clarify Trump's comments
Newsroom
White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders refused to clarify what President Trump meant when he
said "it's the calm before the storm"
following a meeting with top military commanders.
Source: CNN