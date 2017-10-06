Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Tapper: The calm before what storm?
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Tapper: The calm before what storm?
CNN's Jake Tapper discusses President Trump's cryptic remark following a meeting with military officials.
Source: CNN
Best of Jake Tapper (20 Videos)
Tapper: The calm before what storm?
Tapper: Trump picking sides in culture war
Tapper: Trump's Obama wiretap claims were lies
Tapper: Trump not a good judge of news sources
Rubio doesn't call Russia probe a 'witch hunt'
Schiff criticizes Trump speech on human rights
Tapper: Trump's self-pity incomprehensible
CNN told not to report city Trump revealed
From Hollywood to Washington?
Tapper: Russia is mocking the American people
Tapper: The real reasons Trump fired Comey
Tapper: Here's the problem with Comey's firing
Steve Bannon is making a list, checking it twice
Tapper: WH did nothing amid possible compromise
Sandberg opens up about husband's death
Warren gives Trump an 'F' on first 100 days
Tapper to Spicer: Visit the Holocaust Museum
Tapper presses Haley on Syria strike
That time Tapper asked Obama about Syria inaction
Gold Star Spouses at risk of losing benefits
Snoop is in President Trump's dog house
See More
Tapper: The calm before what storm?
The Lead
CNN's Jake Tapper discusses President Trump's cryptic remark following a meeting with military officials.
Source: CNN