Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

tapper monologue 10062017
tapper monologue 10062017

    JUST WATCHED

    Tapper: The calm before what storm?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tapper: The calm before what storm?

CNN's Jake Tapper discusses President Trump's cryptic remark following a meeting with military officials.
Source: CNN

Best of Jake Tapper (20 Videos)

See More

Tapper: The calm before what storm?

The Lead

CNN's Jake Tapper discusses President Trump's cryptic remark following a meeting with military officials.
Source: CNN