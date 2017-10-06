Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Listen to SCOTUS take up gerrymandering

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Listen to SCOTUS take up gerrymandering

The Supreme Court heard arguments in the case Gill v. Whitford, regarding the drawing of congressional districts.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (10 Videos)

See More

Listen to SCOTUS take up gerrymandering

The Supreme Court heard arguments in the case Gill v. Whitford, regarding the drawing of congressional districts.
Source: CNN