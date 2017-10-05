Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the Metropolitan Police Department command centre in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 4, 2017. President Donald Trump was in Las Vegas to meet shooting victims and first responders, as investigators question the girlfriend of gunman Stephen Paddock for clues to what drove him to mass murder. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the Metropolitan Police Department command centre in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 4, 2017. President Donald Trump was in Las Vegas to meet shooting victims and first responders, as investigators question the girlfriend of gunman Stephen Paddock for clues to what drove him to mass murder. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump open to discussing ban on 'bump stocks'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump open to discussing ban on 'bump stocks'

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says that President Donald Trump is open to considering legislation that would ban "bump stocks" -- a firearm accessory used to more rapidly fire rounds -- but wants to hear more information on the matter before making a final determination.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (16 Videos)

See More

Trump open to discussing ban on 'bump stocks'

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says that President Donald Trump is open to considering legislation that would ban "bump stocks" -- a firearm accessory used to more rapidly fire rounds -- but wants to hear more information on the matter before making a final determination.
Source: CNN