Trump open to discussing ban on 'bump stocks'

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says that President Donald Trump is open to considering legislation that would ban "bump stocks" -- a firearm accessory used to more rapidly fire rounds -- but wants to hear more information on the matter before making a final determination.
