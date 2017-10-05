Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Leaked photos published by the Daily Mail show the scene inside Stephen Paddock's room at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. CNN highlighted part of the image to indicate a "bump stock."
Leaked photos published by the Daily Mail show the scene inside Stephen Paddock's room at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. CNN highlighted part of the image to indicate a "bump stock."

    JUST WATCHED

    Will Trump back 'bump stocks' ban?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Will Trump back 'bump stocks' ban?

Rep. Tom Rooney (R-FL) discusses whether President Trump will support legislation on "bump stocks" with CNN's Brooke Baldwin.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (10 Videos)

See More

Will Trump back 'bump stocks' ban?

Newsroom

Rep. Tom Rooney (R-FL) discusses whether President Trump will support legislation on "bump stocks" with CNN's Brooke Baldwin.
Source: CNN