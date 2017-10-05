Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Kellyanne Conway's full interview on Las Vegas
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Kellyanne Conway's full interview on Las Vegas
Counselor to President Trump, Kellyanne Conway, speaks to CNN's
Chris Cuomo
about the Las Vegas massacre, Puerto Rico and the Trump administration.
Source: CNN
Deadly shooting on the Las Vegas Strip (11 Videos)
Kellyanne Conway's full interview on Las Vegas
Gunman's girlfriend being questioned by FBI
2016 video shows shooter's view
Las Vegas police release bodycam video
Girlfriend's sisters: Paddock sent her away
Images show inside of shooter's hotel room
Shooter's angle prevented people from escaping
Vegas shooter's brother in disbelief
Confusion, terror as concertgoers flee
Audio: Officers blast through shooter's door
Brother: 'Like an asteroid fell out of the sky'
Las Vegas shooting: Rapid-fire shots
See More
Kellyanne Conway's full interview on Las Vegas
New Day
Counselor to President Trump, Kellyanne Conway, speaks to CNN's
Chris Cuomo
about the Las Vegas massacre, Puerto Rico and the Trump administration.
Source: CNN