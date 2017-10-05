Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Conway
Conway

    JUST WATCHED

    Kellyanne Conway's full interview on Las Vegas

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Kellyanne Conway's full interview on Las Vegas

Counselor to President Trump, Kellyanne Conway, speaks to CNN's Chris Cuomo about the Las Vegas massacre, Puerto Rico and the Trump administration.
Source: CNN

Deadly shooting on the Las Vegas Strip (11 Videos)

See More

Kellyanne Conway's full interview on Las Vegas

New Day

Counselor to President Trump, Kellyanne Conway, speaks to CNN's Chris Cuomo about the Las Vegas massacre, Puerto Rico and the Trump administration.
Source: CNN