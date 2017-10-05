Breaking News

    Schieffer: Tillerson event like a hostage tape

Veteran reporter Bob Schieffer talks to CNN's Jake Tapper about President Trump's tweets about the media, and says that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's news conference was bizarre.
Source: CNN

