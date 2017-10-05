Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during a briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House on October 5, 2017 in Washington, DC.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during a briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House on October 5, 2017 in Washington, DC.

    JUST WATCHED

    White House asked about investigating the media

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

White House asked about investigating the media

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was asked if the Senate Intelligence Committee should investigate the US news media after President Trump suggested they should do so in a tweet.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and the media (15 Videos)

See More

White House asked about investigating the media

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was asked if the Senate Intelligence Committee should investigate the US news media after President Trump suggested they should do so in a tweet.
Source: CNN