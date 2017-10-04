Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

what is gerrymandering expl orig nws_00014814
what is gerrymandering expl orig nws_00014814

    JUST WATCHED

    What is the gerrymandering?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

What is the gerrymandering?

Gerrymandering is why election maps across the country can look so crazy. Politicians manipulate boundaries to favor one party or another.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (10 Videos)

See More

What is the gerrymandering?

Gerrymandering is why election maps across the country can look so crazy. Politicians manipulate boundaries to favor one party or another.
Source: CNN