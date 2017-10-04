Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

tillerson trump tenure orig vstan me_00000423
tillerson trump tenure orig vstan me_00000423

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump and Tillerson's tense relationship

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump and Tillerson's tense relationship

Throughout Rex Tillerson's tenure, President Trump has repeatedly undercut his Secretary of State.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (10 Videos)

See More

Trump and Tillerson's tense relationship

Throughout Rex Tillerson's tenure, President Trump has repeatedly undercut his Secretary of State.
Source: CNN